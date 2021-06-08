Date: June. 8, 2021

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded Benavides ISD a $267,890 Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant. The grant will help the district purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in welding. Benavides ISD will partner with Coastal Bend College to provide students the opportunity to earn industry certificates in welding.

“The training opportunities this grant will provide are real gamechangers in the lives of local students,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Presenting this grant reflects the state’s ongoing commitment to helping Texas students get a head-start on finding rewarding careers and not just jobs.”

The Jobs and Education for Texans grant program allocates funds each biennium to defray start-up costs associated with the development of career and technical education programs to public community and technical colleges, and independent school districts. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process. The Request for Applications solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access the Request for Applications solicitation.

Benavides ISD contact: Emma Lou Salinas, 361-256-3003, elsalinas@benavidesisd.net

###mmh