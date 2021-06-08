MPD Hires Newly Created Director of Employee Well-Being Support

In line with his immediate priorities as the Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Robert J. Contee, III began laying the groundwork for a stronger focus on employee well-being. Recognizing the many challenges police officers face and the profound impact January 6th had on member’s health and well-being, Chief Contee immediately took part in a live on-air debriefing about the effects of January 6th and its toll on MPD members. “In order to fight against compassion fatigue and to have officers who can serve our community with empathy, we must work to support the well-being of the whole person for all of our members,” stated Chief Contee.

As part of these efforts, Chief Contee created a dedicated full-time position for a well-being director and two additional clinicians to support the long standing MPD Employee Assistance Program.

MPD is pleased to announce that Diana Karczmarczyk, PhD, MPH, MCHES®, has been hired to serve as the Director of Employee Well-Being Support. In this newly created position, Dr. Karczmarczyk is responsible for designing, implementing and managing the Department’s well-being programs, specifically focusing on mental and physical health. She will identify and develop wellness strategies and plans for sworn and professional staff at MPD. In her role she will coordinate the complex and critical network of resources for officers and work to expand services and member participation in them.

Dr. Karczmarczyk shared, “I am excited and humbled to be a part of MPD. I look forward to identifying and creating opportunities together to make well-being a top priority.”

Dr. Karczmarczyk received her PhD in Education with a minor in Public Health and a specialization in International Education from George Mason University. She obtained her Master’s degree in Public Health in Community Health Education from UNC Greensboro and is a certified Master Health Education Specialist (MCHES). Dr. Karczmarczyk has 20 years of teaching experience in higher education and working in the health education and promotion field. She is a Professional Lecturer at The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. For Dr. Karczmarczyk’s full biography, please visit: https://mpdc.dc.gov/node/1541551

Dr. Karczmarczyk started at the Department on May 24, 2021.