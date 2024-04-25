MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast, D.C.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. Officers located a male teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Quentin Brown, of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24061551

###