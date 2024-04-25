MPD Searching for Suspects in Southwest Attempted Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are asking the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects in an attempted armed carjacking in Southwest.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11:50 p.m., the victim was delivering food in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest, when multiple suspects approached the victim as he was returning to his vehicle. One of the suspects brandished a gun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim was able to flee from the suspects. Using the butt of the gun, the suspect broke the car window before all three suspects fled on foot without the vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24061585