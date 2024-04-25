Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,713 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Suspects in Southwest Attempted Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are asking the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects in an attempted armed carjacking in Southwest.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11:50 p.m., the victim was delivering food in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest, when multiple suspects approached the victim as he was returning to his vehicle. One of the suspects brandished a gun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim was able to flee from the suspects. Using the butt of the gun, the suspect broke the car window before all three suspects fled on foot without the vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24061585

You just read:

MPD Searching for Suspects in Southwest Attempted Armed Carjacking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more