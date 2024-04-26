MPD Arrests Teen in a Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District arrest teen for a robbery.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 5:43 p.m., one of the suspects approached the victim in the 1700 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s headphones from his head, then fled the scene.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery.

CCN: 24053791

###