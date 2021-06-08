Five Apply For Circuit Court Vacancy In The 7th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider five applicants for the circuit court vacancy in the 7th judicial district, which includes Anderson County. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Donald R. Elledge, effective July 2, 2021.

The applicants are:

Dail R. Cantrell

Elizabeth Mitchell Capps

Karen G. Crutchfield

Brian J. Hunt

Ryan Michael Spitzer

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. EDT at the Commission Chambers of the Anderson County Government Office Building located at 100 North Main Street, Suite 312, Clinton, TN 37716.

The meeting will include a public hearing starting at 9 a.m. EDT, during which anyone may express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants. All visitors who want to attend the hearing at the Anderson County Government Office Building must check-in with building security and mention that they are present to observe the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Public Hearing.

If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.