Commission to Consider Eight Applicants for Vacancy in the 6th Judicial District

Nashville, Tenn. – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider eight applicants when it meets June 17th, 2025, in Knoxville to select nominees for a criminal court judge in the 6th Judicial District which covers Knox County.

The applicants are:

Emily F. Abbott

J. Franklin Ammons

Heather N. Ens

Cashauna C. Lattimore

Ashley D. McDermott

Wesley D. Stone

G. Nicholas Wallace

Mary L. Ward



The public hearing to consider applicants will be held at the City-County Building at 400 Main Street, Knoxville TN 37902, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel at the Administrative Office of the Courts, at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.