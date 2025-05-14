Commission to Consider Eight Applicants for Vacancy in the 6th Judicial District
Nashville, Tenn. – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider eight applicants when it meets June 17th, 2025, in Knoxville to select nominees for a criminal court judge in the 6th Judicial District which covers Knox County.
The applicants are:
Emily F. Abbott
J. Franklin Ammons
Heather N. Ens
Cashauna C. Lattimore
Ashley D. McDermott
Wesley D. Stone
G. Nicholas Wallace
Mary L. Ward
The public hearing to consider applicants will be held at the City-County Building at 400 Main Street, Knoxville TN 37902, at 9:00 a.m. local time.
Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel at the Administrative Office of the Courts, at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.
The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.