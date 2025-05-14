Commission to Consider Six Applicants for Vacancy in the 32nd Judicial District

Nashville, Tenn. – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants when it meets June 10th, 2025, in Lewis County, to select nominees for a Circuit and Chancery court judge in the 32nd Judicial District which covers Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties.

The applicants are:

N. Tanner Beck

Jack B. D. Heath

Patricia W. Holder

William K. Lane III

John M. Schweri

Caleb D. Thomas

The public hearing to consider applicants will be held at the Lewis County Justice Center, located at 29 West Main Street, Hohenwald, TN 38462 at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel at the Administrative Office of the Courts, at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.