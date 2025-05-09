Governor Lee Announces 11th Judicial District Appointment

Governor Bill Lee appointed Jennifer Peck to the 11th Judicial District Circuit Court on May 9, 2025. The 11th Judicial District covers Hamilton County.

Jennifer Peck currently serves as the Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer at Tennessee’s Department of Commerce and Insurance. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and juris doctor at Regent University School of Law.

Peck’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael Dumitru, effective immediately.