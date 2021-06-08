Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501847

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch                           

STATION: Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 6/7/21-6/8/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: South end of Lake Willoughby, Westmore

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/8/21 the Vermont State Police took a report of a stolen portable toilet from a trail head near the south end of Lake Willoughby in Westmore.  The unit was believed to have been stolen sometime overnight between 6/7 and 6/8/21.

 

The unit in question is a standard-size portable toilet, dark green in color, with a Juddy’s Septic sticker on the side which, if removed, would leave behind an oval marking.

 

Anyone with information regarding this unit’s location is encouraged to call the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881 ref. case 21A501847.

 

