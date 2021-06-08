St. Albans Barracks/Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201997
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/08/21 @ approximately 0230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon Mini Mart, Route 105 Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Sheldon Mini Mart
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 8, 2021, at approximately 0509 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a burglary at the Sheldon Mini Mart, located on Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon.
As part of an ongoing investigation, State Police are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.