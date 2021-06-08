St. Albans Barracks/Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201997

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/08/21 @ approximately 0230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon Mini Mart, Route 105 Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Sheldon Mini Mart

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 8, 2021, at approximately 0509 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a burglary at the Sheldon Mini Mart, located on Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon.

As part of an ongoing investigation, State Police are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.