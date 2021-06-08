Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201997

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Eric Patno                           

STATION:   St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/08/21 @ approximately 0230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon Mini Mart,  Route 105 Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                        

 

VICTIM: Sheldon Mini Mart

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 8, 2021, at approximately 0509 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a burglary at the Sheldon Mini Mart, located on Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon. 

As part of an ongoing investigation, State Police are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

 

