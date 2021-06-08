Walter Egan Releases New Album “Fascination” Inspired By Pamela Des Barres
Featuring the Single “Miss Pamela”!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast, Country and Americana Rock music crossover legend Walter Egan has released his new album “Fascination” which features thirteen West Coast Rock/Americana influenced tracks all inspired by Walter Egan’s shared history with legendary Super-Groupie Pamela Des Barres. The first single from the album “Miss Pamela” was released in February.
Watch the video for “Miss Pamela” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sg1OTOi-xMk
Watch the video for “I’m With The Girl” here: https://youtu.be/RqN2imK3Sj0
With a mostly undocumented illustrious back story in the music business, Walter Egan wrote “Hearts On Fire” for Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris and achieved chart success with his solo albums “Fundamental Roll” and “Not Shy” which were both produced by his good friend Lindsay Buckingham and with Stevie Nicks singing, particularly on his hit single “Magnet And Steel”.
Walter had further hit singles with “Full Moon Fire”, “Only The Lucky” and “Hot Summer Nights” which Eminem sampled on his “We Made You” release.
Given his impeccable musical pedigree, Walter naturally fell in with the LA Country-Rock scene playing with Don Henley, Glen Frey, Linda Ronstadt, Chris Darrow, David Lindley, Jules Shear, and Jackson Browne and within two years, through a hot night at the Troubadour, he secured a record deal from United Artists records in England. This soon manifested into a six-album deal with Columbia Records US & Worldwide.
Egan and his band have toured extensively sharing the bill with many legendary bands including AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, Procol Harum, The Beach Boys, Foreigner, Heart, Kansas, Dave Mason, and Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers.
Walter has played and recorded with Sageworth, Jackson Browne, Kelsea Ballerini, Randy California’s Spirit, Wanda Jackson, Chris Darrow, The Flying Burrito Brothers and The Malibooz.
To purchase Walter Egan’s “Fascination”: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/fascination/1548451431
WALTER EGAN BACK CATALOGUE RELEASES - All available NOW
The first two expanded back catalogue redux album releases, including unreleased material, are: “Mad Dog,” and “The Meaning Of Live.”
“Mad Dog (Redux Remaster)” - The lost album from 1985/6 with Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Randy California, Jackson Browne, and Chris Darrow. It includes the Stevie Nicks penned “Sisters of the Moon.” It was originally released on CD in 2002. This version is remastered with 4 previously unreleased bonus tracks.
https://music.apple.com/gb/album/mad-dog-redux-remaster/1547600728
“The Meaning of Live (Redux Remaster)” - Recorded 1978 on the “Not Shy” Tour at the El Mocambo in Toronto - full concert - 80 mins. Originally released on CD 2004.
https://music.apple.com/gb/album/meaning-of-live-redux-remaster/1519835020
For more information: http://www.walteregan.com/
