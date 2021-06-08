Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. Urges the U.N. Towards More Action, and Less Talk.

Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. The leaders on hydropower Wave Energy Systems, urge the UN for more action, and less talk of sustainable ocean energy.

WILLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the U.N. has announced its virtual celebration of World Oceans Day on June 8th, La Fenetre Magazine sits down with industry leaders in Oceanic Technologies and Sustainable Energy to understand their views on the matter.

Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc., the industry leader on the forefront of sustainable wave energy systems, urges the U.N. to hold true to that promise with a more meaningful and comprehensive course of action. Though it is encouraging to see the ocean finally get the attention it deserves, current initiatives to save our oceans are simply not working. Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. demands a bold approach that includes more action, and less talk from the U.N.

Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc., headquartered in Willis, Texas, has made tremendous strides in the deployment of their suite of technologies, which could provide clean, renewable wave energy at a higher scale and lower price point and land usage than all other forms of sustainable energy. They understand that the U.N.’s aim should be not only to research within our oceans but to actually use them as a resource to sustain our planet and restructure our energy production systems.

This year, Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc.’s state-of-the-art wave energy conversion systems have moved steadily towards a global launching point, with an influx of investment of over $5 million earlier this year. “We have upgraded our facilities and wave testing capabilities to advance a comprehensive demonstration of our offshore technologies, which notably include a hydropower energy grid which would provide power at the scale of a dam, without the environmental impact and risk of dam construction,” stated Inventor and C.E.O. of Global Oceanic Designs, Inc. and SeaDog Systems, Inc. Kenneth W. Welch Jr.

“The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods” is the theme for U.N. World Oceans Day 2021, which was announced along with a declaration of intentions that launches a decade of challenges to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 14, to “Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources,” by 2030.

The Decade “promises to strengthen international cooperation to develop the scientific research and innovative technologies that can connect ocean science with the needs of society.”

In response, Mr. Welch Jr. stated, “We have the solutions to the questions and challenges the U.N. are posing. If the U.N. wants to be true to their word, it’s time for them to take action based on the years of research that have already been executed. There is so much more we can do with adequate funding from governing bodies, including fantastic underwater habitats, new systems of sustainable transportation, agriculture, mining, tourism, pumping and energy are all attainable with our innovative technologies.”

Wind and Solar Power at the Scale They Are Being Proposed Are Not Feasible “The promises being made by the Biden Administration about Wind and Solar energy as the answer to all of our sustainable needs are dangerously misleading,” stated Georg Engelmann, engineer, and C.E.O. at Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. As a new report details, the scale of Wind and Solar energy being proposed by the Biden Administration is not feasible on a number of levels. These areas of impossibility include the current limited capacity to build new wind turbines, the waste and land usage that would be required at such a massive scale as to outweigh their positive environmental impact and the limited sources of essential components such as neodymium magnets and rare-earth metals that would be needed to produce even a fraction of the proposed turbines. These rare-earth materials are controlled in large part by China, which would continue a high dependency on China’s materials and cheap labor conditions, and deprive millions of Americans of jobs and security.



The Answer is Hydropower

As sustainable models are being considered by the Biden administration and U.N. international coalitions, Ocean Energy Conversion (Wave, Tidal & Current Systems), should be at the top of their list.“Our pledge for World Oceans Day and onward is to ensure that the appropriate industry leaders and government officials are in alignment to go to market with our energy storage and conversion technologies. We are thrilled to move into phase two of our go-to-market plan, and are on course for that milestone later this year,” shared Mr. Engelmann.

Mr. Welch, Jr. adds, “We encourage consumers, policymakers, and corporations to advocate for truly sustainable solutions like hydropower; to look deeper than media headlines about what is actually feasible on a global scale. The future of our extraordinary planet depends on it.”

The Leaders of Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. Have Some Questions They Want to be Answered.

The quest to commercialize outer space travel has attracted hundreds of Billions of dollars of investment, including well-funded governmental programs leading to Man’s walk on the moon, multiple space station prototypes orbiting this planet, and countless other outer space ventures. Similar phenomenal advancements are possible in our oceans- underwater habitats, submarines, underwater complexes, and travel, and extraordinary new innovations are all achievable. The sharpest contrast difference between space exploration, and underwater development and exploration, is the budget afforded to do each. In fact, the annual budget for NASA could have funded the budget for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it’s equivalent to explore the waters, for over 1,600 years!



