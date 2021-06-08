Announcing Deconstructing Comp: a New Podcast

Look for Deconstructing Comp with Yvonne and Rafael on your favorite podcast platform. Yvonne with Marketingish by Guibert Services LLC and Rafael with Cattie and Gonzalez, PLLC Yvonne and Rafael are excited to launch their new podcast Deconstructing Comp

A new podcast, Deconstructing Comp with Yvonne Guibert and Rafael Gonzalez, aims to peel back the layers of workers’ compensation, one conversation at a time.

People and relationships are at the core of everything we do in the workers’ compensation industry. Rafael and I look forward to getting to know our guests on a more personal level.” — Yvonne Guibert

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Deconstructing Comp, seasoned workers' compensation professionals, Yvonne Guibert of Guibert Services, LLC and Rafael Gonzalez, Esq. of Cattie & Gonzalez, PLLC collaborate to bring a new podcast focused on the workers’ compensation industry at large. In a curious, fun and guest-focused season, Yvonne and Rafael chat with industry experts to peel back the layers of the complex workers’ compensation industry, one person, one conversation at a time.

This 12-episode season launched on June 8, 2021, and aims to navigate the complex workers’ comp industry by getting to know different professionals by discussing their career experiences. Discussions are focused on guests, learning more about their specific career path, their unique insights, and a few nuggets of wisdom for other professionals and newcomers to the industry. Each episode encourages listeners to show up, dig deep and just do the right thing, which usually involves advocating for injured workers. Listeners will discover each guest has forged a meaningful career out of being curious, striving to lead by example, and following the simple mindset of treating people with kindness and compassion.

Check out the Deconstructing Comp trailer and the intro episode, now available at https://deconstructingcomp.buzzsprout.com/ or on major podcasting apps, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, and more.

Episode 1 – Getting to Know Yvonne and Rafael

Episode 2 – Transitioning to a New Role During the Pandemic Michele Adams

Episode 3 – A California Defense Attorney’s Perspective Jeff Adelson

Episode 4 – Bringing More Humanity to Workers’ Comp Claims Handling Claire Muselman

Episode 2 will be available on June 22, 2021, at 5 AM Eastern featuring Michele Adams, Vice President, Risk Management Operations & Casualty Claims at Walmart. New episodes of Deconstructing Comp will launch every other week on Tuesday. Stay up to date on the latest Deconstructing Comp news on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/guibertservicesllc/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/mymarketingish.