Arizona NORML Hosts Expungement Clinic at Sol Flower Dispensary in Sun City on June 19th
The Expungement Resource Clinic offers individuals with previous marijuana convictions the opportunity to consult one-on-one with Arizona attorneys.
As an organization that is committed to empowering wellness for all, we look forward to providing a safe and inviting space where community members can gain access to legal resources and insight,”SUN CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona NORML, a state chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), announced today it will host a free Expungement Resource Clinic from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday, June 19th, at the Sol Flower wellness classroom, 13650 N. 99th Avenue, on the corner of 99th Avenue and W. Thunderbird Road, in Sun City.
Open to the public with walk-ins welcome, the Expungement Resource Clinic offers individuals with previous marijuana convictions the opportunity to consult one-on-one with Arizona attorneys. Attendees will learn how to properly petition for expungement and are encouraged to bring as much documentation as possible relative to their previous case or arrest in Arizona, such as an arrest record, a criminal complaint, and/or a sentencing order. Individuals who do not have documentation are still encouraged to attend the clinic.
“As an organization that is committed to empowering wellness for all, we look forward to providing a safe and inviting space where community members can gain access to legal resources and insight,” stated Ryan Hurley, general counsel at Copperstate Farms.
In November 2020, Arizona voters passed Prop 207, also known as the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, which legalized recreational marijuana and set up expungement provisions for some offenses. Starting July 12th, Arizona residents with marijuana convictions can petition for record expungement.
“Having logged countless hours gathering signatures, tabling, and phone-banking for Prop. 207, we are excited to see the initiative’s promise of restorative justice to fruition,” stated Arizona NORML’s Acting Executive Director Mike Robinette. “We are grateful that Copperstate Farms shares our goal and look forward to spending our summer helping Arizonans clear their records,” added Mr. Robinette.
Established by Copperstate Farms, Sol Flower is an Arizona dispensary brand with four locations in Sun City, Scottsdale, and two in Tempe. Sol Flower’s Sun City wellness classroom hosts weekly educational courses with trusted experts and community-focused activations.
For more information on Arizona NORML, visit ArizonaNORML.org. For more information on Sol Flower wellness classes and activations, visit LivewithSol.com.
ABOUT ARIZONA NORML:
Arizona NORML is the state chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. NORML’s mission is to move public opinion sufficiently to legalize the responsible use of marijuana by adults, and to serve as an advocate for consumers to assure they have access to high quality marijuana that is safe, convenient and affordable. For more information, visit ArizonaNORML.org.
ABOUT SOL FLOWER:
Sol Flower is a mixed-use dispensary concept established in 2019 by Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company. Dedicated to building an inclusive community by empowering wellness for all, Sol Flower is a resource for both medical cannabis patients and the canna-curious. Sol Flower includes a public-facing classroom, café and lounge, and hosts educational courses with trusted, wellness experts. Sol Flower has four locations throughout Arizona in Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe. For more information, visit LivewithSol.com.
