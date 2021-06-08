Applications sought for Texas Environmental Excellence Awards

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is now accepting applications for the 2022 Texas Environmental Excellence Awards, the state's most prestigious environmental prize.

Founded in 1993, the TEEA is an annual awards program that honors achievements in environmental preservation and protection. It has recognized more than 250 individuals and entities for their efforts.

Though the program was suspended for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency is once again seeking applicants. All applications previously submitted for the canceled 2020 awards will be considered for the 2022 awards. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 24, 2021.

A governor's Blue Ribbon committee identifies outstanding contributions in ten diverse categories that provide citizens, communities, businesses, and organizations an opportunity to receive the award and be recognized for their environmental projects.

The categories include: Agriculture, Civic/Community, Education, Environmental Educator of the Year, Individual, Innovative Operations/Management, Pollution Prevention, Technical/Technology, Water Conservation, and Youth.

"It is a privilege to recognize these Texans for the creative and innovative efforts being made on behalf of our state’s environment," said Chairman Jon Niermann.

To apply or to nominate an environmental effort that exemplifies the best in conservation and environmental stewardship, visit the TEEA webpage.