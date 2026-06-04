TCEQ Names Ambassador of the Year

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is proud to announce Amanda Adair from All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler, Texas as the 2026 Take Care of Texas (TCOT) Ambassador of the Year.

Adair has been with the program since its inaugural year and exemplifies the purpose of the Ambassador Program: sharing high quality environmental resources, fostering a supportive community of peers, and helping guide the development of curriculum within the TCOT initiative. Her dedication and initiative reflect the very best of what the program strives to achieve.

Recognizing the incredible work of the program’s ambassadors, Republic Services has partnered with Take Care of Texas to provide ongoing sponsorship for the TCOT Ambassador Program. As such, the 2026 Ambassador of the Year will receive $2,500 from the program sponsor Republic Services.

Applications for the 2026-2027 TCOT Ambassador Program are now open. Applications can be submitted online. The program is designed to provide educators with knowledge and spread awareness of Take Care of Texas resources with colleagues and administrators.

The application window will close on Aug. 7, 2026.

Selected ambassadors will be notified before the end of August. Those selected for the program will also receive materials to help teach the Take Care of Texas lessons throughout the school year. These materials will be donated from the program sponsor, Republic Services.

For more information about the program, please visit www.takecareoftexas.org/ambassador-program .