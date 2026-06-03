TCEQ approves fines totaling $2,678,838

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $2,286,756 against 51 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 21 air quality, one municipal solid waste, 14 municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tank, ten public water systems, and two water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one water quality.

In addition, on May 19, May 26, and June 2, the executive director approved penalties totaling $392,082 against 96 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 17, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.