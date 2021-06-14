Wise Agent CRM Equips Real Estate Teams & Brokerages With Seamless Team Sharing Solutions
Something we often hear from our real estate brokers is how much of a hassle getting their marketing content out to their agents can be. We decided to focus on making it simple as just a few clicks.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent CRM has made updates to its real estate team management to foster seamless communication and sharing between linked accounts.
— Brandon Wise, Wise Agent CEO
The new updates include features that encourage a team's accountability and success, even when working in independent accounts. With a newly updated and fresh design for the Outside Team page, REALTORS® will find themselves maximizing efficiency and streamlining their business processes within their teams.
"Something we often hear from our real estate brokers & team leaders is how much of a hassle getting their marketing content out to their agents can be," says CEO Brandon Wise. "We decided to focus on making that as simple as just a few clicks within Wise Agent. Brokers can now upload their content and have it shared with all of the agents in their brokerage within seconds".
This easy sharing functionality extends to other sharing within the CRM as well. For example, the new Outside Team page allows real estate team leaders and brokers to easily access the status of shared invitations, leads, and content to their team members.
Members can also filter and search shared appointments, checklists, contacts, marketing materials, and even vendors. The Outside Team page creates a seamless interaction between team members allowing them to stay connected from anywhere.
With each real estate team being unique in size and function, Wise Agent has focused on making it easy to pair your CRM with any team to manage your business effortlessly. The real estate CRM provides numerous options to accommodate multiple team scenarios, with many small teams and brokerages utilizing a mix of all team types.
Wise Agent's inside team structure allows five team members to use one account with the same login at no additional cost. Additionally, inside team members can also have separate logins added for the same primary account with custom permissions on what they can access and edit. There are no limits to the number of team members that can be added on an inside team with or without permissions.
The last option, outside team members, work from separate Wise Agent accounts but leverages real estate lead tracking, distribution, and sharing of assets just as quickly as if they were working in the same account.
No matter how you decide to run your business, Wise Agent's Team Permissions and Solutions have you covered. Plus, with intelligent automation and team-friendly features, REALTORS® can find themselves taking their business to the next level.
About Wise Agent - Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals the opportunity to run their entire business on one system. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time and take on more business.
Wise Agent CRM's Team Solutions