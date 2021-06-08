Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wicomico Co. Arson Suspect Charged

Maryland State Police News Release

(Salisbury, MD) – A continuing investigation by the Maryland State Police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal has led to the indictment of a suspect in connection with a residential fire at a home in which a woman was found dead last month in Wicomico County. 

The suspect is identified as Kenneth G. Evans, 43, of no fixed address.  Yesterday, a Wicomico County Grand Jury indicted the suspect on the charges of first degree arson, theft, and reckless endangerment.  Evans was arrested without incident by Maryland State Police on an initial warrant on the morning of May 28th.   He continues to be held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center. 

The investigation began on May 21st, when the body of a woman was found inside a burning home in the 28000-block of Glastonbury Drive, Salisbury.  Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the State Police Homicide Unit have been investigating both the cause of the fire and the cause of the woman’s death.    

Investigators obtained and reviewed evidence found at and in the area of the crime scene.  They also conducted numerous interviews and related investigative work.  Evidence and information developed through investigation led deputies from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and State Police investigators to determine the fire was deliberately set by the suspect.    

The cause and manner of death of the victim remain under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where autopsy results are pending.  Medical examiners recently confirmed the identity of the victim as Helen E. Riggins, 64, who lived in the home where she was found. 

A motive for this crime and any connections between the suspect and the victim remain under investigation.  Additional charges are possible. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing.    

Kenneth G. Evans

