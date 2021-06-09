Collective Minds Apparel launches “Buy A Hat, Help A Mind” initiative to drive progress toward improving mental health

Collective Minds Apparel founders Jeremy Sigrist, Rizal Hamdallah and Alex K. James. Photo courtesy Collective Minds Apparel. Collective Minds headwear comes in four colors. Photo courtesy Collective Minds Apparel. Each hat from Collective Minds Apparel is handcrafted from upcycled and recycled waste materials. Photo courtesy Topiku.

Collective Minds Apparel, a new brand focused on mental well-being, has launched its “Buy A Hat, Help a Mind” initiative toward destigmatizing mental illness.