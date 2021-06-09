Collective Minds Apparel launches “Buy A Hat, Help A Mind” initiative to drive progress toward improving mental health
Collective Minds Apparel founders Jeremy Sigrist, Rizal Hamdallah and Alex K. James. Photo courtesy Collective Minds Apparel.
Collective Minds Apparel, a new brand focused on mental well-being, has launched its “Buy A Hat, Help a Mind” initiative toward destigmatizing mental illness.EXETER, NH, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Minds Apparel (https://collectivemindsapparel.com), a new brand focused on mental well-being, has launched its “Buy A Hat, Help a Mind” initiative to focus on the widespread challenge of mental illness and society’s need to engage with the problem as a global issue, opening people’s minds to a new, more inclusive way of thinking for themselves and about others.
“Collective Minds is not and never will be simply another apparel brand,” said Founder and Chief Mindful Officer, Alex K. James. “We launched the brand specifically to raise awareness of the need to pay more attention to mental health and to give people a way to engage this issue financially, emotionally and symbolically.”
“The Collective Minds logo on each hat is a badge of each wearer’s commitment to support the de-stigmatization of mental health,” said Jeremy Sigrist, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.
Collective Minds brings experts and communities together to drive the progression of mental health. All profits will go directly to Collective Minds’ growing community of partners including The Mental Health Coalition, 7Cups Therapy, and other experts in the field.
The Mental Health Coalition’s (https://thementalhealthcoalition.org) mission is to build a like-minded community who will work together to destigmatize all mental health conditions, enabling equitable access to vital resources and support for all.
MHC’s approach to mental health lines up beautifully with Collective Minds’ vision of a brighter future. Purchasers of the hats will receive discounts to access online therapy from 7 Cups (https://7cups.com), which they can use for themselves or for a friend or family member who needs help.
Headwear from Collective Minds Apparel has been created in partnership with Indonesia-based Topiku (https://topiku.co), the world’s most sustainable hat company. Designed for comfort and manufactured sustainably, each hat is handcrafted from upcycled and recycled waste materials, salvaged from landfills, that would otherwise add to Indonesia’s ever-growing problem of waste management.
One percent of all Collective Minds profits go toward 1% For The Planet (https://www.onepercentfortheplanet.org), a diverse global community of businesses and individuals who commit to donating at least 1% of their income to nonprofits around the world addressing the most urgent environmental issues of our time. “Our materials will always be sustainable as part of who we are,” added James.
Collective Minds headwear, priced at $50 USD, displays the Collective Minds logo and is available in four colors: Clear Blue, Fierce Red, Pure Khaki, and Confident Black.
About Collective Minds Apparel
Collective Minds Apparel’s founders Alex K James, Jeremy Sigrist, and Rizal Hamdallah have lived with and faced mental health stigmas and issues throughout their lives. They decided to collectively bring passionate people together, educate, and engage others to commit to tackling the challenges of mental health and make a positive impact.
Collective Minds Apparel is more than just a brand. It is a commitment to change. The brand exists to take action, improve mental health, and create a tangible impact on the community. Collective Minds brings experts and communities together to drive the progression of mental health.
For more information, please visit https://collectivemindsapparel.com.
About the Mental Health Coalition
The Mental Health Coalition (www.thementalhealthcoalition.org), is a coalition of the Nation's leading mental health organizations, brands, and individuals who have joined forces to end the debilitating stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about, and care for, mental illness. Our mission is to catalyze like-minded communities to work together to destigmatize mental health and empower access to vital resources and necessary support for all.
The Mental Health Coalition was formed with the understanding that the mental health crisis is fueled by a pervasive and devastating stigma, preventing millions of individuals from being able to seek the critical treatment they need. We will not relent until mental health is no longer associated with stigma, shame or judgement and all people feel empowered to openly discuss and address their individual mental health needs.
For more information, please visit https://mentalhealthcoalition.org.
About 7 Cups Therapy
7 Cups is an on-demand emotional health service and online therapy provider. It is the world’s largest emotional support system with a network of more than 300,000 trained listeners and 180 licensed therapists. 7 Cups has supported over 25 million people, providing access to online therapy and counseling as well as free access to online chat when you need someone to talk to.
7 Cups’ bridges technology anonymously and securely connects real people to real listeners in one-on-one chat. Anyone who wants to talk about whatever is on their mind can quickly reach out to a trained, compassionate listener through its network. 7 Cups has hundreds of listeners who come from all walks of life and have diverse experiences.
For more information, visit https://7cups.com.
About Topiku
Topiku means "my hat" in Indonesian. Manufacturers of the world’s most sustainable hat, Topiku is Collective Minds’ partner of choice for executing the headwear designs. Each hat is handcrafted from upcycled and recycled waste materials, salvaged from landfills, that would otherwise add to Indonesia’s ever-growing problem of waste management. Why does trash have to look like trash?
Topiku creates one-of-a-kind hats that exemplify the company’s mission of sustainability: HDPE plastic recycling, environmental protection, reduction of carbon footprint, and artisan empowerment.
For more information, visit https://topiku.co.
About 1% For The Planet
Collective Minds is a member of 1% for the Planet. Members of 1% for the Planet commit to donating 1% of their total sales (not profit) to environmental nonprofits. Members also can donate directly to the organizations within 1% For The Planet’s approved network and then submit proof of the donations at the end of their fiscal year to confirm they have met their commitment.
In 2002, Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, created 1% for the Planet and started a global and diverse movement, proving that anyone can make a difference. From the individual members who give back by donating to and volunteering with local environmental nonprofits, to singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, who joined their network in 2004 to protect the shores of his home state of Hawaii—everyone has a 1%.
For more information, please visit https://www.onepercentfortheplanet.org.
Cindy Kurman
Kurman Communications, Inc
+1 312-543-3928
team@kurman.com
