Middlesex Barracks/Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301680
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/6/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown Town Offices
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: John Scott
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: Jacqueline Higgins
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/6/2021, The Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to the Williamstown Town Offices for a report of a verbal dispute between a resident, Scott and town employee Higgins. After investigation, Scott was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court and released to answer for the charge of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief, violations of Vermont Statues Annotated Title 13 1026 and 3701 respectively.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 14th 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov