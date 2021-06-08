Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301680

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                             

STATION: Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 5/6/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Williamstown Town Offices

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  John Scott                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Jacqueline Higgins

AGE:  59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On  5/6/2021, The Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to the Williamstown Town Offices for a report of a verbal dispute between a resident, Scott and town employee Higgins. After investigation, Scott was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court and released to answer for the charge of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief, violations of Vermont Statues Annotated Title 13  1026 and 3701 respectively.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  July 14th 0800 hours       

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  No

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

 

 

