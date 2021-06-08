Middlesex Barracks/Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301537

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/24/21 at 2055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 14 East Street, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Andrea Pray

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/24/21 at approximately 2055 hours Vermont State Police responded to the

residence located at 14 East Street in the town of Waterbury for a domestic

disturbance. Upon arrival there Troopers made contact with the parties involved

one of whom was identified as Andrea Pray. The investigation revealed that

during the disturbance Pray engaged in threatening behavior toward a female who

was present at the residence. On 06/08/21 Pray was located, issued a citation to

appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/08/21 to answer

to the charge of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648