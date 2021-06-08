Middlesex Barracks/Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301537
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/24/21 at 2055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 14 East Street, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Andrea Pray
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/24/21 at approximately 2055 hours Vermont State Police responded to the
residence located at 14 East Street in the town of Waterbury for a domestic
disturbance. Upon arrival there Troopers made contact with the parties involved
one of whom was identified as Andrea Pray. The investigation revealed that
during the disturbance Pray engaged in threatening behavior toward a female who
was present at the residence. On 06/08/21 Pray was located, issued a citation to
appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/08/21 to answer
to the charge of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mathew Nadeau
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648