FIABCI (the International Real Estate Federation) Scholarship Foundation Announces Grant
EINPresswire.com/ -- An outstanding international real estate student has been awarded a grant from the FIABCI Scholarship Foundation (consisting of members from the International Real Estate Federation - a/k/a FIABCI ) to begin her graduate work at Columbia University. For over twenty years, the Foundation has supported the next generation of cross border real estate professionals who have shown academic achievement, have clear international goals, financial need and a history of community involvement.
Waterloo, Ontario’s Cydney W. Lyons will enter Columbia University’s Master of Real Estate Development program in New York this fall. She plans to utilize this education to pursue projects that support sustainability, inclusion, cultural preservation, innovation, and community good on an international scale.
Ms. Lyons leads a professional consultancy that specializes in strategic planning, organizational management and community building. She managed the development preplanning and community engagement phases for Sea to Sky Community Services, a new $2MM youth center which will be part of a 76-unit affordable housing complex. Ms. Lyons also co-developed the Chali Project, a non-profit in the Dominican Republic that offered vocational skills training to women and girls at risk of entering the sex tourism industry.
The Foundation’s Board of Trustees representing each FIABCI Region reviews the applications and determines the award recipients. Grants are awarded twice each year with application deadlines March 30th and September 30th. Eugenia Foxworth, recently elected president of FIABCI-USA, serves as one of the trustees.
The FIABCI Scholarship Foundation is funded by members of FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation. FIABCI is a business network of worldwide real estate professionals, providing access and opportunity for real estate professionals interested in gaining knowledge, sharing information and conducting international business. For more information visit www.fiabci.org
