NAMIC Celebrates 20 Years of its Executive Leadership Development Program, Announces Call for Applications for Class XXI
Program Aims to Train and Advance High-Performing Executives of Color in Cable, Media and Entertainment Industry
Now more than ever, companies in the cable, media and entertainment industry are seeking the most effective ways to remove obstacles and magnify opportunities for emerging executives of color.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) has opened its call for applications for the incoming class XXI of its Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP). Created in 2001 and presented in partnership with the University of Virginia (UVA) Darden School of Business, this program gives high-performing middle and upper-middle level executives the tools and training needed for career advancement.
— NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington
“Now more than ever, companies in the cable, media and entertainment industry are seeking the most effective ways to remove obstacles and magnify opportunities for emerging executives of color,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “Now in its 20th year, the ELDP gives them the necessary tools to advance diversity, equity and inclusion within their ranks.”
The ELDP aims to meet four primary goals: to help identify and nurture high-potential executives; to strengthen their skills, preparing them for promotion to more senior positions; to provide useful tools to help them meet the unique challenges that confront professionals who occupy leadership roles; and to assist industry companies’ retention efforts for executives of color.
NAMIC is now accepting nominations for the 2021-2022 Class XXI here and the deadline for submissions is August 31st. Eligible candidates should be: an executive of color with a minimum of two years at the director level or above; a superior performer; on track for promotion or identified in the company’s succession plan; aspiring to a senior-level executive position within the cable, media and entertainment industry; endorsed by senior management for participation; and a current NAMIC member.
ELDP is unique in its focus on both men and women and its research-based exploration of the intersection of leadership competencies with culture identity. The program explores a wide range of relevant topics, including strategy, finance, marketing, innovation, and leadership agility.
Traditionally comprised of four modules, ELDP Class XXI is scheduled for the following dates:
• Module 1 (Virtual): Oct. 11, 2021 - Oct. 15, 2021
• Module 2 (Virtual): Dec. 7, 2021 - Dec. 10, 2021
• Module 3 (Rosslyn, Va.): Feb. 15, 2022 - Feb. 18, 2022
• Module 4 (Charlottesville, Va.): May 2, 2022 - May 6, 2022
Charter Communications, Inc. is the Visionary Sponsor for ELDP. Charter is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand.
“Charter is proud to continue our Visionary sponsorship of ELDP for the third consecutive year,” said Rhonda Crichlow, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Charter. “Many of our leaders have benefitted from this program, having received key learnings to support their professional development. We recognize that investing in the development of employees at all levels is central to our business success, and are pleased that our sponsorship plays a part in enabling other diverse leaders in our industry to reach their full potential.”
For more information on ELDP and to complete an application, visit www.namic.com/dev/eldp.
About NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cable, media and entertainment industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the American population. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
