Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa Offers Customized Personal Training Programs

A fitness industry leader that’s known for having the best fitness equipment in the McKinney area is now providing a breakthrough personal training program.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa announced today that it is now offering customized personal training programs.

“We work with you to create your personalized success plan, whether in the facility or virtually,” said Krista Medlock, Director of Marketing for Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa. “Every last person here at the club works together to produce lasting results.”

Medlock explained that Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa is a well-being integrated fitness club first, and its modes of action will always align with the best interest of its members.

The customized personal training programs it offers, Medlock revealed, are tailored plans for individuals that provide workouts with a tribe, one-on-one private training, self-guided options, and equips individuals with step-by-step guidance and progress monitoring.

But that’s not all. Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa is also offering three membership plans.

The three membership plans include Single Membership for one adult age 12 years and older; Couple Membership for two adults living in the same household; Family Membership for three adults within the same household. It also includes a fourth adult under age 23.

“We Fit Well is more than just a tagline,” Medlock said. “When you visit Craig Ranch Fitness, we want you to walk away with refreshed optimism, reinvigorated energy, and the belief that you can do anything. We want you to begin your journey to a healthier well-being.”

In addition, Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa also offers 360-degree sanitation across its entire club. It offers a more aggressive, new sanitation measure. It’s electrostatic disinfection, a procedure that uses positive and negative charges to electromagnetically adhere disinfecting solutions to nearby surfaces.

In other words, the process wraps disinfectant around an entire surface, including small, narrow, or difficult-to-reach areas. The result is immediate, touchless, 360-degree sanitation (https://craigranchfitness.com/health-and-safety-commitment/) across the entire club.

For more information, please visit https://craigranchfitness.com/blogs/.

About Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa

Live your best life at Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa. From aquatics to tennis, indoor & outdoor running tracks, recovery center, coffee shop, and spa, we’ve got it all for the fitness enthusiast in McKinney, TX. Bring your children to our on-site kids’ club.

