5 Ways for Physicians to Invest Wisely: A Free Educational Webinar
Chris Hunter, CFP, keynote speaker at this educational webinar
To learn more about investing strategies tailored specifically for physicians, join this free educational webinar.
Physicians face a unique set of challenges when it comes to planning for investments, and Chris is passionate about educating people about their options.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a physician can come with a high income, but it also comes with many risks. Significant student debt and malpractice insurance mean you may get a late start on investing, and any financial mishaps could be disastrous. To learn more about investing strategies tailored specifically for physicians, join this free educational webinar. The webinar, hosted by Advice Chaser, will premiere on June 8 at 12:00 noon Eastern time. Be sure to reserve your spot for the webinar here.
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser, a service that provides financial education and introductions to skilled and experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. We invited Chris Hunter, CFP® and Personal Investment Advisor, to be the keynote speaker. Chris’s wealth management philosophy is that wealth represents so much more than money; it’s a representation of your passion and hard work. In this webinar, he’ll share insights and expertise on:
• Five specific strategies to consider when investing early in your medical career
• Current global market trends and consumer savings rates
• What long-dated yields in stocks mean for investments and asset reallocation
• An equity watch list to inform your investing strategies
• Potential changes in the tax code and what those change could mean for fixed-income payouts on investments
“Chris has a long-term view of financial health that takes into account many different global and industry factors,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “Physicians face a unique set of challenges when it comes to planning for investments, and Chris is passionate about educating people about their options.”
If you’re a physician or other healthcare professional, you may not be able to rely on a high income to solve all your financial problems. To get personalized advice on how you can start investing and pay down your student debt, you can talk to a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can connect you with a financial advisor who has experience planning with clients in situations like yours. Book a quick free phone call here.
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
Hannah Chudleigh
Advice Chaser
+1 208-346-3099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
How Advice Chaser Works