Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,955 in the last 365 days.

5 Ways for Physicians to Invest Wisely: A Free Educational Webinar

Webinar information on how physicians can invest wisely

Webinar information on how physicians can invest wisely

Chris Hunter, CFP, keynote speaker at this educational webinar

Chris Hunter, CFP, keynote speaker at this educational webinar

Advice Chaser logo

Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

To learn more about investing strategies tailored specifically for physicians, join this free educational webinar.

Physicians face a unique set of challenges when it comes to planning for investments, and Chris is passionate about educating people about their options.”
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a physician can come with a high income, but it also comes with many risks. Significant student debt and malpractice insurance mean you may get a late start on investing, and any financial mishaps could be disastrous. To learn more about investing strategies tailored specifically for physicians, join this free educational webinar. The webinar, hosted by Advice Chaser, will premiere on June 8 at 12:00 noon Eastern time. Be sure to reserve your spot for the webinar here.

Advice Chaser, a service that provides financial education and introductions to skilled and experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. We invited Chris Hunter, CFP® and Personal Investment Advisor, to be the keynote speaker. Chris’s wealth management philosophy is that wealth represents so much more than money; it’s a representation of your passion and hard work. In this webinar, he’ll share insights and expertise on:

• Five specific strategies to consider when investing early in your medical career
• Current global market trends and consumer savings rates
• What long-dated yields in stocks mean for investments and asset reallocation
• An equity watch list to inform your investing strategies
• Potential changes in the tax code and what those change could mean for fixed-income payouts on investments

“Chris has a long-term view of financial health that takes into account many different global and industry factors,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “Physicians face a unique set of challenges when it comes to planning for investments, and Chris is passionate about educating people about their options.”

If you’re a physician or other healthcare professional, you may not be able to rely on a high income to solve all your financial problems. To get personalized advice on how you can start investing and pay down your student debt, you can talk to a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can connect you with a financial advisor who has experience planning with clients in situations like yours. Book a quick free phone call here.

About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.

Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.

Hannah Chudleigh
Advice Chaser
+1 208-346-3099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

How Advice Chaser Works

You just read:

5 Ways for Physicians to Invest Wisely: A Free Educational Webinar

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.