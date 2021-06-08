DAYTON T. BROWN, INC. EXPANDS FABRICATION AND PRECISION MACHINING CENTER
BOLSTERING ITS AGILITY TO MEET MARKET DEMANDS
With this significant investment in state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment to meet new and existing customers’ complex needs, we have the agility and ability to react to the market quickly”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) announced the expansion of its Fabrication and Precision Machining Center today, with the capability and capacity to meet prototype, short, and long-run production needs. This full-service, 10,000 sq. ft. facility is located at the 32-acre campus in Bohemia and specializes in large CNC milling and turning machining, high-speed machining, manual welding, CAD/CAM programming, project management, assembly, and engineering design and analysis services. Additionally, a 1,000 sq. ft., temperature controlled dimensional lab is fully equipped to handle inspection needs.
— Steve Marini
“With this significant investment in state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment to meet new and existing customers’ complex needs, we have the agility and ability to react to the market quickly,” commented Steve Marini, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Test Division. “In-house machining, tooling, and test fixture design and fabrication complements our engineering and testing services while reducing turn-around-times and streamlining scheduling on mission-critical programs,” he continued.
Expanding DTB’s fabrication and machining center offers several benefits, including the ability to create the highest quality products more quickly and consistently as well as retaining control over all aspects of the process from design through final production. Testing and developing prototypes or customized parts becomes an easier process with the benefit of in-house engineering resources able to implement changes quickly and seamlessly. The collaboration between machinists and the quality team means parts can be verified to specifications in real time, eliminating the delays of shipping and communication between different entities. Additionally, control of product output and assurance that proper tooling and fixturing is available to support the test schedules will lead to quality improvements and reduced lead times.
Learn More
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
The Engineering & Test Division provides testing services for aerospace and defense, life support and survival equipment, and automobile, rail, transit, and other systems. Standalone engineering services include component and system evaluation, design and fabrication of specialized test equipment, field data acquisition, instrument calibration, design and failure analysis, preparation of test procedures, product improvement and reverse engineering services.
The Technical Services Division provides technical documentation and logistics/maintenance planning. Typical publication and illustration services include technical writing, technical illustration and graphics, data conversions, parts listing, and S1000D training and support. Logistics services include parts provisioning, supportability analysis, level of repair analysis, and other maintenance planning support.
The Mission Systems Division supports DoD rapid prototyping and limited production of updates to military aircraft and ground systems with a focus on the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance community. Offering the breadth and depth of engineering expertise required to understand system requirements for design, prototyping, production, and support, Mission Systems delivers the best solution for your mission-critical program.
Theresa Taro
Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
+1 631-275-3092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn