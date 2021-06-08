Lit Support 365 Opens New Production Offices in Tustin, CA
Throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lit Support 365 managed to navigate and expand by hiring 11 employees over the last 90 days.
Customer satisfaction will always be the priority for us at Lit Support 365! We remain the cost-effective, one-stop shop for all litigation support needs.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365, a leading innovative legal practice support company, announces the opening of a new production offices in Tustin, CA.
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
Throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lit Support 365 managed to navigate and expand by hiring 11 employees over the last 90 days. Support of client needs and the demand for taking on new projects has increased the need for capacity in production for the firm. Through expansion, Lit Support 365 has and will continue to provide the highest quality of legal support services and meet the growing demands of legal support while minimizing client costs.
“Customer satisfaction will always be the priority for us at Lit Support 365! We remain the cost-effective, one-stop shop for all litigation support needs and this new production office and the addition of more support staff simply gives us even more bandwidth in which to serve our clients’ needs.” said Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365.
Lit Support 365 has stayed open throughout the entirety of the Covid-19 pandemic ensuring the health and safety of its employees and providing a safe service alternative for the legal community. As you continued to take the steps to minimize health risks to your teammates, your clients and our communities, Lit Support 365 was and will continue to be part of the solution.
We’re still available whenever and wherever you are
As the country continues to re-open and loosen Covid-19 restrictions, we’re here to assist clients with anything that they need done. Below is a list of some of the services that we are assisting everyone with:
- Messenger/Courier Services – As long there is a safe place to pick up and deliver your documents, we will be there to assist with the delivery of any documents or productions that you might have to produce at your deadline.
- eFiling – If you don’t have access or an account to eFiling, we are assisting with eFilings.
- Copy/Printing/Scanning – If you still don’t have access to your office services in your building, we will gladly pick up any documents from your home or office or email (left outside the door with instructions) and copy/print/scan and either email or return with no charge for pickup and delivery.
- Court Reporting Services – We are prepared to handle your depositions via video conferencing in order to maintain your deposition schedules and try to minimize the disruption that promoting social distancing may cause.
- eDiscovery Services – Anything related to eDiscovery from forensic collections to document reviews can be done remotely and we can assist and address any concerns.
Have an unusual request – just give us a call. At the end of the day, all we want to do is assist our clients in any way we can while your team is getting back into the office. We all know this situation has created unknown impacts on all our businesses and lives and we're here to support during and after the transition back to the office. We’re in this together, and as the situation evolves, we’ll continue to do everything we can to ensure your continued success. LS365 will continue to be here for you now and in the future.
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find your solution at www.litsupport365.com.
LS365 Corporation
Copyright © 2020, LS365 Corporation doing business as Lit Support 365., All rights reserved.
Chris Waters
Lit Support 365
+1 866-837-6823
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn