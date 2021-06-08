Business Reporter: Work reimagined
Intelligent automation is key to improving business performanceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital agility is key to building thriving organizations of the future, businesses that can overcome challenges adeptly to create real value and productivity.
In an article published on Business Reporter, Eric Tyree, Head of Research and AI at Blue Prism, argues that the pandemic has given business an opportunity to show how leading with a ‘digital first’ mindset can help overcome the hardest challenges including the problem of poor productivity.
In the article, Mr Tyree points out that “companies that invested heavily in intelligent automation prior to the pandemic were able to improve business performance exponentially.”
He counsels that any investment in automation must not just aim at solving tactical issues. It needs to be tied to clear, well-defined value creation such as via productivity, employee engagement, better customer experience, cost savings, or an increased competitive edge.
Enterprise-scale automation, such as that pioneered by Blue Prism, sees the adoption of automation across organisations, evolving from process-focused robotic process automation (RPA) that impacts single workers to organisational-scale automation via a digital workforce, powered by AI and fully integrated with human workers.
This “intelligent” approach to automation allows organisations to scale their digital workforce up or down, according to changes in demand, putting them ahead of their competitors and enabling them to focus precious human resources where they are needed most.
But for this approach to succeed, company-wide buy in is needed. “True transformation comes from revolutionising operations holistically, not just improving isolated elements of existing ones.”
Now is the time to get started, Mr Tyree emphasises. The potential for automation is well proven. Digital workforces are the new strategic tool for vastly improved business performance.
