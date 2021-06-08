Atara Dzikowski and Jim Cacioppo Talk to Candice Georgiadis
Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. Jim Cacioppo, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc.
Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage
Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage
Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing these innovations?
Travel should not be a hassle but an effortless experience. We saw that the standard suitcase was more of a nuisance than a product that would work with you while traveling. This inspired us to create a functional suitcase that helped make traveling easier, especially for the business traveler.
Working on-the-go was always difficult. We are now so reliant on our electronics for all aspects of our life, both personal and professional. We need internet, we need to charge, and we need personal space to stay productive while traveling. We designed our suitcase as a portable workstation with desk and charging station. You didn’t have to find a seat next to an available outlet or decide between a seat or the charging station. It’s also more relevant now as you can maintain your distance and avoid high-touchpoint common areas.
Cybersecurity is an ongoing pain point for travelers. Hackers are getting better at finding ways to invade our privacy, targeting vulnerable travelers that are reliant on public WIFI and charging ports. We’re offering travelers a way to create a “travel bubble” where everything they need is provided for them in the one travel essential that is never going away, their suitcase.
How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?
With technology, you no longer have to be next to your luggage to stay connected with it. Your luggage can never be lost with GPS and Bluetooth technology. It can never be opened or moved without your knowledge. Samsara’s smart suitcases are equipped with special sensors that send alerts to your phone if your suitcase is being opened or moving out of range. We are creating an expanded network between the passenger, their suitcase, and the airport and that is disrupting the current status quo.
The full interview is available here
Jim Cacioppo, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc.
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?
What excites me about the cannabis industry:
The ability to help destigmatize a plant that helps people in so many ways. I am proud to be a part of this important change, enhancing the acceptance of cannabis in our country and around the world.
Many of us are working to right the wrongs of the past resulting from prohibition. Getting people out of prison and expunging criminal records for what is now considered a legal medicinal product in the overwhelming majority of states is a must. In our opinion, all stakeholders should be working tirelessly to address this history, and we are proud to be actively participating on the front lines of those efforts.
At Jushi, we are at an exciting stage of our maturity right now. The amount of growth and opportunity is tremendous, and we’re still in the very early stages.
What concerns me about the cannabis industry:
Applications for licenses. The process has become extremely competitive and political, and some local leaders are biased in awarding them. It’s supposed to be an anonymous, fair process that goes through a selection committee, but at times it becomes polluted.
Too many stock promoters who once led companies in the industry. Many stock promoters active in the space were exposed during the downturn from the summer of 2019 when the capital markets closed for about 18 months to most in the industry. That is a long hiatus with no capital coming in from the equity markets. Due to the lack of access to the capital markets, many companies failed or are restructuring. Some of these “leaders of the industry” were actually stock promoters. They weren’t disciplined business leaders and they built these companies haphazardly to the point where a lot of them have fallen apart. Post bear market, the larger companies that have survived are better managed, but it may take a while for that “promoter” stigma to go away completely, which does create cheaper valuations for investors and acquirors like Jushi.
Complete reading the interview here
LinkedIn