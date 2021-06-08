New Service Allows More Companies to Find Technical Talent
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decide Consulting launched a new set of services with one thing in mind: The traditional recruiting model needs an overhaul.
Decide Consulting’s new candidate sourcing services provides companies multiple ways to bring in tech talent. It ranges from a stream of candidates every month ready to interview, to a list of prospects open to new opportunities. There is a different level of service and price point for all tech companies. The price point is significantly lower than traditional recruiting fees.
When tech companies need additional talent, they can post job ads, turn it over to internal recruiters or use outside recruiters. Each of these strategies is becoming less fruitful and more expensive. We are currently in period with 500,000 open IT and software jobs. The number of IT and software jobs will double in 10 years.
“The traditional recruiting model has multiple recruiting companies all looking for candidates. The winner claims a recruiting fee of 20-30% of the persons salary” said David Moise, president of Decide Consulting. “This does not make sense for many companies. What if you are a startup and need 10-12 developers in the next 6 months? Do you want to hire 12 developers or 10 with recruiting fees?”
“Placing job ads is just hoping, which is never a good strategy. The good technical people never see them because they are constantly getting calls from recruiters. Hiring internal recruiters can help, but that’s just shifting the cost internally from the external recruiters.”
“We are taking advantage of our proprietary database of over 700,000 IT and software professionals. We built our own algorithms to take a job description and rank the best candidates for it. We can search on criteria none of the jobs boards offer, like ‘who is a job hopper?’”
“Some companies just want a list of prospective candidates. They are willing to do the work and reach out to them. Others want us to do the reaching out. For those companies experiencing rapid growth, our monthly recruiting-as-a-service model provides a steady flow of qualified candidates for several months. You can pay $250K in recruiting fees to build a team or pay $1,500 a month. It is a simple decision.”
Decide Consulting new candidate sourcing services is ideal for software companies, VC firms, tech startups, digital transformation consultancies or any other technical companies looking to expand their talent pool. Their database of 700,000 candidates spans the United States.
Decide Consulting is an IT and Software staffing and consulting firm specializing in software developers, cybersecurity, CIOs/CTOs, and other highly skilled technical professionals.
