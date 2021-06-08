6± Ac of Mainly Industrial Land Fronting Rt 22 in Louisa County, VA set for Online Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Very nice corner lot fronting Davis Highway (Rt. 22) in the Louisa County Industrial Air Park
These parcels will be offered via online only auction and offer new owners a rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online only auction of 6± acres (3 parcels) of mainly industrial land fronting Davis Highway (Rt. 22) in Louisa County, VA—the online auction bidding will begin to close on Wednesday, June 23 at 3 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
These parcels will be offered via online only auction and offer new owners a rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs. Please bid early and often and understand that bidding begins to close on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 3:00pm (Eastern) noted Nicholls.
Offering #1: 1.4± acres
• Very nice corner lot fronting Davis Highway (Rt. 22) in the Louisa County Industrial Air Park
• 350'± of road frontage
• Water, sewer & electricity available
• Tax Map: 41-28-A; Zoned: Industrial
Offering #2: 4.693± acres
• 2 heavily wooded parcels consisting of 4.214± acres & .479± acres
• 200'± of road frontage on Davis Highway (Rt. 22)
• Water, sewer & electricity available
• Entrance approved & constructed
• Tax Maps: 41-207 & 41-208; Zoned: Industrial (4.214± acres) & A2 (.479± acres)
Of particular note is the proximity of the Louisa County Industrial Air Park. Louisa County Industrial Air Park is a 323.28 acre, multi-lot development at the Industrial Air Park next to Freeman Field. There is an 8" water line on site, and it's located only 10 miles from Interstate 64. The airport runway measures 4,300', and the airport has hangers and a general aviation terminal noted Bill Billingsley, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The online only real estate auction is open for bidding. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Bill Billingsley at 540/894-7162 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Bill Billingsley
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-894-7162
info@nichollsauction.com