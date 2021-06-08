Wanted Suspect Sought

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

The suspect, pictured below, is 28 year-old Ernest Moody of no fixed address. Moody has an active arrest warrant regarding a Failure to Appear for a Probation Show Cause Hearing.

Anyone who has knowledge of his whereabouts should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.