TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Pride Walk & Rally

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, the First Amendment march, Pride Walk & Rally, will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be several street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

P Street from 23 rd Street to Dupont Circle, NW

20 th Street from Q Street to O Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 21 st Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19 th Street from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

P Street from Dupont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 18 th Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from N Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19 th Street from Sunderland Place to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from O Street to Dupont Circle, NW

13 th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Ave, NW

E Street from 12 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to D Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

DuPont Circle, NW

P Street from DuPont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Logan Circle, NW

13 th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12 th to 15 th Street, NW

E Street from 12th to 14th Street, NW

The following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic due to public safety on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.