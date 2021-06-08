New Haven Barracks/ News Release/ Unlawful Mischief/ Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501202
TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 7, 2021, @ 1822 hours
LOCATION: Whiting, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Cheyenne Long
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitting, VT
VICTIM: Sara LaRouche
Age: 39
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 7, 2021, at approximately 1822 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a disorderly conduct complaint at a residence in Whitting, VT.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined Cheyenne Long had intentionally caused damage to a vehicle owned by Sara LaRouche. Long also caused injury/harm to LaRouche by kicking her.
Long was transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury for an evaluation and issued a citation to appear July 19, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge.
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: $
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: July 19, 2021, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
UOF Instructor / DRE
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT, 05472
