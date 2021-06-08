New Haven Barracks/ News Release/ Unlawful Mischief/ Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501202

TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: June 7, 2021, @ 1822 hours

LOCATION: Whiting, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Cheyenne Long

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitting, VT

VICTIM: Sara LaRouche

Age: 39

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 7, 2021, at approximately 1822 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a disorderly conduct complaint at a residence in Whitting, VT.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Cheyenne Long had intentionally caused damage to a vehicle owned by Sara LaRouche. Long also caused injury/harm to LaRouche by kicking her.

Long was transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury for an evaluation and issued a citation to appear July 19, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 19, 2021, at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina