CAIF B2B Strategy Calls on the Food & Beverage and Dietary Supplement Industries to Add Açaí to Their Products
Superfood Açaí provides numerous health benefits including: boosting brain function, lowering cholesterol & promoting the heart & immune systemMISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAIF, which offer top quality botanical extracts, natural flavors, powder and flakes, wants to enlighten the leaders and R&D teams of the food & beverage and dietary supplement industries, about the massive benefits of adding the botanical, Açaí (pronounced ah-sigh-EE).
Açaí is derived from berries from the South America rainforest, and these are of great interest to health conscious consumers, as they are rich in fibre and essential fatty acids Omega-3 and Omega-6, as well as Omega-9. - And research indicates that Açaí plays a crucial role in heart health, and maintains and reduces cholesterol levels. Moreover, Açaí is bursting with antioxidants, and one of these is anthocyanin (a type of flavonoid and major polyphenol), which gives the berries their deep purple color. “Research suggests that diets rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory polyphenolic compounds may lower the risk of age-related brain diseases” [2], such as Parkinsons and Alzheimer's. Further, these compounds have been shown to ameliorate memory and promote brain health [2]. Moreover, research suggests that by regularly consuming anthocyanins, young and middle-aged womens' risk of heart attack can be decreased by 32% [2]. In addition: “The National Center for Complementary and Integrative and Health note that consuming Açaí may help reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels in people with excess weight [2].
Açaí is an Easy Addition to Countless Products
Açaí can be easily added to the juices, smoothies, energy drinks; various types of food (such as yogurt, ice cream and jelly); and supplements and powders that these industries produce. Further, a number of businesses may want to bring out a new range of Açaí products. Moreover, due to Açaí's excellent antioxidant properties, companies may opt to add Açaí in products from extract and powders to açaí flakes.
B2B Guidance From Professionals
CAIF wants to share its knowledge and expertise with all the aforementioned industries, and is ready to answer any questions. It is famed for its sustainable processes, comprehensive portfolio, and second-to-none control standards. It offers a broad range of extracts from natural sources, and just as with all their botanical extracts, CAIF carefully tailors Açaí to the needs of its market and consumers. Its highly experienced cutting-edge technical team together with their specialized manufacturing partnerships, make CAIF a first-class partner for businesses which want to develop extracts for their formulations.
About CAIF
CAIF (Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors), Inc—Caif— is a supplier of innovative natural ingredients. These include botanical extracts, fruits and vegetable powders, flavors, natural preservatives, proteins, minerals, antioxidants, among other specialities. Headquartered in Orange County, CA, the company is recognized for its high-quality control standards, comprehensive portfolio, and sustainable process. Caif is continuously working on new product development, looking for innovations, and following scientific breakthroughs in nutrition.
References
[1]. Webb, D. (2014). “Today’s Dietitian. Vol. 16 No. 3 P. 20.
https://www.todaysdietitian.com/newarchives/030314p20.shtml
[2]. Ware, M. (2018). “What are the health benefits of acai berries?” Medical News Today.
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/305576
