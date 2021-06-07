Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FREE Virtual Summer Camp for Available for Maine Teens Through WAVES

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce a FREE Virtual Summer Camp available to all Maine students entering grades 7-12. The camp will run Tuesday-Thursday, July 13- August 5. Brought to you by WAVES (Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement for Students), this virtual opportunity will connect and empower Maine teens from throughout the state around engaging activities and collaborative problem solving. The camp will host a variety of opportunities for students explore their worlds and their interests this summer.

See the schedule: WAVES Summer Camp Schedule

Save the Date and FAQ for more information

Register here for the WAVES Virtual Summer Camp!

For further questions and information contact WAVES Program Director Sarah Woog at sarah.woog@maine.gov.

