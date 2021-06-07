Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nevada Department of Transportation Completes Project to Replace Lovelock-Area Bridge

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation on June 3 completed a project to replace an aging bridge on State Route 396/Upper Valley Road north of Lovelock. Upper Valley Road is now open to through traffic between 14th Street and Coal Canyon Road after being closed since Jan. 4. 

The project replaced the Upper Valley Road bridge crossing over the Humboldt River near Interstate 80 exit 112 Coal Canyon Road. The oldest of Nevada’s public bridges, the bridge was originally constructed in 1918. While it has been subsequently widened since initial construction, the original concrete bridge supports remained and were in need of replacing. The original bridge had 56 pier supports in the river, which can accumulate debris and restrict water flow. The new bridge has only have six piers, enhancing river flow and reducing potential of flooding.

Drivers will also see brief single lane closures on Upper Valley Road and other Lovelock-area roads this summer as NDOT resurfaces the roadway as part of a separate road improvement project.

State road information is available by visiting dot.nv.gov or dialing (775) 888-7000. 

