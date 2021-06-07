Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-15 Nightly Ramp Closures at Tropical Parkway June 13-25 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close north and southbound Interstate 15 at Tropical Parkway from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 13 and concluding the morning of June 25 in North Las Vegas. Also, Tropical Parkway will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way during the same time frames. The nightly closures will occur Sunday evening through Friday morning. However, there will be no closures on Friday and Saturday nights.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic will be rerouted onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining the interstate; northbound traffic will be detoured onto the ramps at Tropical Parkway.

The temporary overnight closures are needed for lowering falsework on the new eastbound 215 Beltway to northbound Interstate 15 flyover as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground last year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

