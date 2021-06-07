Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,133 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Burglary, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, and Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301931

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert                               

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/23/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Road, Roxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Bent and Amanda Conant                                           

    

AGE: 32 and 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: Kathleen and Jason Buck

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks received a report of a burglary on Beaver Meadow Road in

Roxbury. The victims advised the burglary had occurred while they were away

sometime during the previous week. It appeared the suspects had entered the

house and spent at least one night there, eating the victim's food and leaving

the residence in a state of disarray. The suspects also stole several items from

the residence.

 

Subsequent investigation by VSP Middlesex in conjunction with VSP Royalton

indicated the suspects were Kevin Bent and Amanda Conant of Randolph. Both

Conant and Bent were issued citations on 06/07/21 to appear in the Washington

County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/17/21 to answer to the above

charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/17/21 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Burglary, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, and Possession of Stolen Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.