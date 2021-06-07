Middlesex Barracks/ Burglary, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, and Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301931
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/23/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Road, Roxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Kevin Bent and Amanda Conant
AGE: 32 and 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: Kathleen and Jason Buck
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks received a report of a burglary on Beaver Meadow Road in
Roxbury. The victims advised the burglary had occurred while they were away
sometime during the previous week. It appeared the suspects had entered the
house and spent at least one night there, eating the victim's food and leaving
the residence in a state of disarray. The suspects also stole several items from
the residence.
Subsequent investigation by VSP Middlesex in conjunction with VSP Royalton
indicated the suspects were Kevin Bent and Amanda Conant of Randolph. Both
Conant and Bent were issued citations on 06/07/21 to appear in the Washington
County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/17/21 to answer to the above
charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/17/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648