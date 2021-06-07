Middlesex Barracks/ Burglary, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, and Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301931

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/23/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Road, Roxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Kevin Bent and Amanda Conant

AGE: 32 and 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: Kathleen and Jason Buck

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks received a report of a burglary on Beaver Meadow Road in

Roxbury. The victims advised the burglary had occurred while they were away

sometime during the previous week. It appeared the suspects had entered the

house and spent at least one night there, eating the victim's food and leaving

the residence in a state of disarray. The suspects also stole several items from

the residence.

Subsequent investigation by VSP Middlesex in conjunction with VSP Royalton

indicated the suspects were Kevin Bent and Amanda Conant of Randolph. Both

Conant and Bent were issued citations on 06/07/21 to appear in the Washington

County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/17/21 to answer to the above

charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/17/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648