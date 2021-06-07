VT Rt 78 & Mckinnel Rd in Highgate
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Rt 78 & Mckinnel Rd in Highgate is shut down due to a Tractor Trailer Truck off the road and the truck needing to be removed. Fire will be on scene for traffic control.
This incident is expected to last for approximately two hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.