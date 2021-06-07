State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Saint Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Rt 78 & Mckinnel Rd in Highgate is shut down due to a Tractor Trailer Truck off the road and the truck needing to be removed. Fire will be on scene for traffic control.

This incident is expected to last for approximately two hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.