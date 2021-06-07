Royalton Barracks/ Hit and Run Pedestrian Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B201787
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 6-7-21 2:18 PM
STREET: I-89 Southbound
TOWN: Hartford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 8.8
WEATHER: Clear & Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1 Unknown
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Matthew Burger
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None
INJURIES: Multiple bruises and scrapes
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of
I-89 south near mile 8 for a motor vehicle pedestrian accident. Investigation
revealed that operator #2 (Burger) vehicle had broken down and was stopped in
the breakdown lane on the right side of the interstate. Burger was standing in the
breakdown lane on the median side of the interstate, when he was struck by the driver's
side by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle left the scene of the accident leaving the driver's
side mirror at the scene. Burger was transported to Dartmouth Hospital where he is in stable
condition. Anybody with information regarding this hit and run accident, please contact
Corporal Mark Harvey of the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.
