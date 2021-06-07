Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Hit and Run Pedestrian Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B201787                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION:  VSP Royalton               

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 6-7-21  2:18 PM

STREET: I-89 Southbound

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 8.8

WEATHER:           Clear & Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1 Unknown

OPERATOR:

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Matthew Burger

AGE:  25

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None

INJURIES:  Multiple bruises and scrapes

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of

I-89 south near mile 8 for a motor vehicle pedestrian accident.  Investigation

revealed that operator #2 (Burger) vehicle had broken down and was stopped in

the breakdown lane on the right side of the interstate.  Burger was standing in the

breakdown lane on the median side of the interstate, when he was struck by the driver's

side by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle left the scene of the accident leaving the driver's

side mirror at the scene.  Burger was transported to Dartmouth Hospital where he is in stable

condition.  Anybody with information regarding this hit and run accident, please contact

Corporal Mark Harvey of the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X     1300 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton  

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov

 

Royalton Barracks/ Hit and Run Pedestrian Accident

