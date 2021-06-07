Royalton Barracks/ Hit and Run Pedestrian Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B201787

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 6-7-21 2:18 PM

STREET: I-89 Southbound

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 8.8

WEATHER: Clear & Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1 Unknown

OPERATOR:

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Matthew Burger

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None

INJURIES: Multiple bruises and scrapes

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of

I-89 south near mile 8 for a motor vehicle pedestrian accident. Investigation

revealed that operator #2 (Burger) vehicle had broken down and was stopped in

the breakdown lane on the right side of the interstate. Burger was standing in the

breakdown lane on the median side of the interstate, when he was struck by the driver's

side by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle left the scene of the accident leaving the driver's

side mirror at the scene. Burger was transported to Dartmouth Hospital where he is in stable

condition. Anybody with information regarding this hit and run accident, please contact

Corporal Mark Harvey of the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.

