KMK MAKES DONATION TO AAPI COMMUNITY FUND CHARITY OF GREATER NEW YORK
KMK donates $2,500 to AAPI Community Fund Charity in honor of AAPI Heritage MonthMORRISTOWN, NJ, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. recently announced that it has made a donation to the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, or AAPI, Community Fund to support their work against Asian hate. This donation will support organizations that empower and uplift the AAPI community, with initiatives such as increased community safety and support for those affected by violence.
The AAPI Community Fund aims to address the urgent issues that face the AAPI community as well as broader, systemic problems. There has been a heartbreaking surge in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) across the US in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Too often, these attacks are ignored and underreported.
Together, it is our responsibility to condemn these violent acts and create lasting social change by amplifying AAPI voices and finding ways to uplift, empower, and protect the AAPI community. With KMK’s generous $2,500 donation, GoFundMe.org will be able to issue grants to trusted AAPI organizations working to rectify the racial inequalities in our society.
Aside from the month of May being AAPI Heritage Month, this cause was of particular interest to KMK due to their incredibly diverse workforce. With over 60% of their employees identifying as minorities, KMK puts a special emphasis on promoting inclusion and diversity not just within the company itself but also within the local communities that their employees call home.
Thanks to the support of organizations like KMK, the AAPI Community Fund was able to issue their third round of grants to organizations with safety and community-based initiatives this past May. The grants will help the following charities continue their critical work:
Asian Pacific Environmental Network
Asian Prisoner Support Committee
Center for the Pacific Asian Family
Chinese Historical Society of America
Chinese Progressive Association
Ella Baker Center
Korean American Family Service Center
Mekong NYC
Womankind
About KMK
KMK Consulting, Inc. has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research and Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
About AAPI Community Fund
Funds raised on this campaign will be managed by GoFundMe.org, an independent non-profit organization registered in the United States (EIN 81-2279757). Donors support the GoFundMe.org fund and GoFundMe.org then distributes donations to organizations that help those affected. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Arielle Atwood
KMK Consulting Inc.
+1 978-314-4843
arielle.atwood@kmkconsultinginc.com