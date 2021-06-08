Hhemp.co Names New CFO
I am energized by the opportunity to lead Hhemp.co into a new chapter as we continue to bring the brand and its creative products to more retailers throughout the country”HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayward, CA - Hhemp.co, a company dedicated to offering an array of CBG+CBD wellness products, has named industry veteran Dan Nero as its new Chief Financial Officer and board member.
Nero, a financial services professional, brings nearly 35 years experience to Hhemp.co. He is the managing member and founder of Atwood Consortium, LLC, an asset management company concentrated in alternative business industries.
“We’re excited to have someone with Dan’s financial acumen, coupled with his background in the cannabis industry, join our team to help steer the company’s strategic growth of the company during a time of rapid expansion,” said Bao Le, CEO of Hhemp.co.
“I am energized by the opportunity to lead Hhemp.co into a new chapter as we continue to bring the brand and its creative products to more retailers throughout the country,” said Nero.
On June 2, 2021, Hhemp.co closed a $3 million Series A Investment led by CFP Fund I, LLC. The investment will help drive Hhemp.co’s rapid growth strategy allowing for more retail locations and new product releases in 2021.
In the first five months of 2021 Hhemp.co exceeded its total 2020 full year revenue. At the end of 2020, the company’s products were sold in 1,250 retail outlets and today are available in more than 3,000 locations across the country.
Hhemp.co is unique among CBD companies in that it was founded with the goal to help farmers grow their individual businesses. By partnering directly with farmers cultivating the highest-quality, lab-tested ingredients, Hhemp.co is able to offer consumers farm-direct premium products at affordable prices.
Unlike many CBD products, Hhemp.co’s products contain both CBG and CBD. CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBG and CBD are taken together the health benefits are amplified. Hhemp.co offers flower, edibles, pre-rolls, zero-nicotine hemp smokable products.
About H-Hemp
Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon and California-based company offering a wide array of CBG+CBD wellness products. Hhemp.co was born out of the passion to offer our customers with innovative wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body, and soul. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products that create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in 3,000+ retail stores nationwide.
