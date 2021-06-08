Xicato is Named Company of the Year
Xicato Nominated as Top Ten Intelligent Building Solution Provider in 2021
I’m excited to see Xicato win Company of the Year as a smart solutions provider. They have always been a go to partner for us when it comes to connected lighting and controls.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of smart building wireless controls, highest quality LED light sources, linear lighting and intelligent AC/DC drivers, today announced that Construction Tech Review has named Xicato as the Company of the Year within the list of Top Ten lntelligent Building Solution Providers for 2021. Nominations of the top ten distinguished companies are provided by industry experts and peers, and then narrowed down by a qualified panel of judges. The prestigious award recognizes the most elite companies that deliver progressive, cutting-edge technologies to the construction and building industry.
Construction Tech Review is a leading print and digital media publication with approximately 100,000 qualified subscribers across the U.S. It is the go-to resource for Civil Engineers, Construction Engineers, Safety Directors, senior-level construction tech experts, and decision-makers to learn and share their experiences with products/solutions, technologies, and construction technology trends.
“I’m not surprised at all that Xicato was named Company of the Year for the intelligent building industry. They have many advanced technology solutions that can readily turn any relatively low-tech commercial project into a wirelessly connected smart building with the added benefit of best-in-class quality lighting,” said Thatcher Waller of Morlights in Chicago. “Our experience with Xicato is that they are the real deal. Congratulations to the entire team for their enormous win.”
“I’m excited to see Xicato win Company of the Year as a smart solutions provider. They have always been a go to partner for us when it comes to connected lighting and controls,” said Emil Toft, CEO of Control Department. “Xicato’s wireless solutions with their unique open API have technically evolved with such advancements over the last few years. This provides us the flexibility to connect to so much more than lighting – with Xicato, we can now connect and control just about anything within a smart environment.”
“The recognition by Construction Tech Review and our peers is extremely important to our entire organization and our partners,” says Amir Zoufonoun, CEO of Xicato. “We aspire to lead the way in lowering carbon footprint while creating better experiences for the occupants by developing innovative technologies for the connected intelligent building industry. To be chosen as Company of the Year as a result of our long-standing commitment to create smart, energy efficient, and comfortable spaces with beautiful and quality lighting is a tremendous honor.”
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolios of spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
