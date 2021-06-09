Probiotic Hand Sanitizing Wipes Help Reduce Travel Hygiene Hazards
New, individually wrapped wipes can protect against 99.9% of most common harmful germs found on the go
Personal sanitizers are here to stay and as people are finally starting to socialize and travel outside their homes, they need quick, convenient ways to tackle germs on the go.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While masks, social distancing, and vaccines are helping to kick-start air, road, and rail trips this summer, the risk of touching dirty surfaces while traveling – and staying in hotels – remains high. A potent new probiotic-infused hand sanitizing wipe, made without harsh chemicals, may help travelers reduce these hygiene hazards as travel increases this summer.
Even before COVID-19, multiple studies have shown that illness-causing bacteria can lurk on high-traffic surfaces such as airplane trays, seatback pockets, and restrooms, while hotel elevator buttons can be more contaminated than a household toilet seat(1). Given that studies have shown individuals touch their faces more than 16 times per hour(2), proper hand hygiene on the go is more important than ever. Liquid hand sanitizers have become a staple back-up when hand washing facilities are not available, but Probiotic Hand Sanitizing Wipes offer a new and convenient alternative. Developed by natural personal care leader, Desert Essence, these individually wrapped pouches can be used for air and road trips, in hotels, as well as at the pool or beach, to provide convenient protection against 99.99% of the most common harmful germs.
As with Desert Essence’s original bottled Probiotic Hand Sanitizers, the new wipes are infused with probiotic-packed Kefir, which delivers good bacteria to nourish and condition skin, while an infusion of Tea Tree Oil plus Thyme, Elderberry and Echinacea helps to reduce harmful bacteria. Made with 65% alcohol derived from natural grain alcohol that dries within seconds, these portable wipes leave skin feeling soft and moisturized.
Driven by a desire to deliver the highest quality natural personal care products, Desert Essence utilizes an innovative, patented technology to create unique probiotic hand sanitizing products. This technology creates a membrane around the beneficial probiotic that protects it from the antibacterial component of the formula, keeping it intact for delivery after the sanitizer activity is completed. Put simply, the sanitizer doesn’t kill the probiotic, and the probiotic doesn’t neutralize the sanitizer.
“Personal sanitizers are here to stay and as people are finally starting to socialize and travel outside their homes, they need quick, convenient ways to tackle germs on the go,” says Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing and business development at Desert Essence. “Because regular wipes can be drying, Desert Essence’s are designed to nourish and condition skin. Both the probiotic wipes and Desert Essence’s 1.7oz. travel-size bottles of hand sanitizer provide instant access to sanitizer, which can ultimately help to make travel just a little easier—and more hygienic—this summer.”
According to SPINscan Natural data*, Desert Essence is the #6 Brand in the Antiseptic category, and the wipes category is growing dramatically at 67% over 2020. Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, Desert Essence’s new Probiotic Hand Sanitizer Wipes are available in 20-count boxes of Lemongrass, Tea Tree, and Lavender on the company web site, www.desertessence.com, and in select national retail stores. SRP is $14.99.
1) According to a study by Upgraded Points, the average hotel elevator button has 737 times more germs than a household toilet seat, online, (April 26, 2021), https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/going-up-with-germs-study/
2) As noted by Healthline.com, online, (n.d.), https://www.healthline.com/health-news/how-to-not-touch-your-face#We-touch-our-faces-all-the-time
*Source: SPINscan Natural, 52 wks ending 1.24.21
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.
