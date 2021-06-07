Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,069 in the last 365 days.

Agree­ing with Pax­ton, Court Dis­miss­es Planned Parenthood’s Law­suit against the City of Lubbock

Attorney General Paxton filed an amicus brief supporting the City of Lubbock in Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the City’s ordinance declaring Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” The ordinance allows the family of an unborn child to sue an abortionist for damages. General Paxton’s brief argued that Lubbock’s ordinance was consistent with state law and encouraged the court to abstain from deciding Planned Parenthood’s claims. The next day, the court dismissed the case, ruling that Planned Parenthood lacked standing to pursue its claims and that abstention was appropriate.

“Texas has had enough of Planned Parenthood’s attacks against the unborn,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “The citizens of Lubbock have spoken, and my office will stand with them. I will continue to protect the dignity of the unborn.”

 

Read the dismissal here.

You just read:

Agree­ing with Pax­ton, Court Dis­miss­es Planned Parenthood’s Law­suit against the City of Lubbock

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.