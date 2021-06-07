Attorney General Paxton filed an amicus brief supporting the City of Lubbock in Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the City’s ordinance declaring Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” The ordinance allows the family of an unborn child to sue an abortionist for damages. General Paxton’s brief argued that Lubbock’s ordinance was consistent with state law and encouraged the court to abstain from deciding Planned Parenthood’s claims. The next day, the court dismissed the case, ruling that Planned Parenthood lacked standing to pursue its claims and that abstention was appropriate.

“Texas has had enough of Planned Parenthood’s attacks against the unborn,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “The citizens of Lubbock have spoken, and my office will stand with them. I will continue to protect the dignity of the unborn.”

Read the dismissal here.