Human Ken Doll Alves Had Obesity Surgery in Izmir
Human Ken Doll Alves Had Obesity Surgery at Clinic Mono in IzmirİZMIR, ALSANCAK, TURKEY, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica Alves, known as ‘Human Ken Doll’ by millions who had a gender reassignment operation last year, had gastric sleeve surgery at Clinic Mono in Izmir in order to lose her excess weight. Telling about her dreams, Alves said, “I want to get married, have children and be a very beautiful woman.”
Jessica Alves, who has undergone nearly 80 plastic operations to date, had stomach reduction surgery this time, in order to lose her excess weight and wear fashionable clothes. Alves, who made a radical decision last year by having a gender reassignment surgery and taking the name 'Jessica' instead of Rodrigo, became a world-famous influencer in a short time. Alves, being the center of attention around the world with her life, decided to have bariatric surgery in order for her health and to be able to wear the fashionable clothes of her choice. Alves, who has undergone gastric sleeve surgery at Clinic Mono in İzmir which has significant achievements in the field of health tourism, said, "I gained a lot of weight after the gender reassignment surgery. That's why I decided to have a medical obesity operation instead of a plastic operation. As a result of my research, I reached Clinic Mono in Izmir. I have three dreams; I want to get married, have children and be a beautiful woman," she said. “I had obesity surgery to be healthy and wear the clothes I want,” said Alves, adding, “I am very fond of fashion. I want to reach my ideal weight after stomach reduction surgery,".
“WE STRICTLY IMPLEMENT THE MEASURES OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH”
Stating that they welcome patients from Europe, America and Africa in the field of health tourism, Clinic Mono’s Patient Relations Coordinator - Translator Oya Erol said, “We are very happy to host a world-famous name. We strictly implement all the measures of the Ministry of Health for all our patients coming from abroad for their treatment. While health tourism brings foreign currency, it also promotes our paradise country.” she said. Explaining that the clinic has been carrying out health tourism activities since the day it was established, Erol underlined that they welcome Turkish and foreign patients, especially from countries in Europe, America and Africa.
Erol stated that famous names like Drag Queen Alexis Stone, Suicide Girl Riae, Fitness Model Mia, Supermodel Carla Howe, Miss Nigeria Ronnie and Dream Boys had their plastic surgeries in Clinic Mono.
ED AJANS
ED AJANS
+90 553 029 43 92
email us here