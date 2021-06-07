Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen and Jimmy Changas Support for Camp Hope
Tex-Mex for Veterans with the Plato Soldado
Our hope is that the Plato Soldado not only satisfies our guests, but that it also helps bring further awareness to PTSD and helps combat the daily struggle that Veterans and their families face,”HOUSTON , TEXAS , UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen and Jimmy Changas will be bringing awareness to PTSD Awareness Month through their partnership with Houston’s Camp Hope. Gringo’s and Jimmy Changas will focus heavily on promoting sales of their newest combination plate called the Plato Soldado, meaning “soldier”. The eighteen restaurants have committed to donate $2 for every Plato Soldado sold to the PTSD Foundation of America, Camp Hope. This plate will be made available for dine-in, curbside and delivery at all 14 Gringo’s and 4 Jimmy Changas locations.
— Russell Ybarra, Gringo's Mexican Kitchen President and CEO
This combination plate was created by President and CEO, Russell Ybarra. It includes all of his favorite Tex-Mex items which support one of his most cherished causes, supporting our Veterans and Camp Hope. “Our hope is that the Plato Soldado not only satisfies our guests and becomes a favorite on our menu, but that it also helps bring further awareness to PTSD and helps combat the daily struggle that Veterans and their families face,” said Russell Ybarra. “This is the first time that we have created an entree to have a place on our menu specifically to benefit Camp Hope and we hope the community will join us in showing their support of our Veterans & military.”
Additionally, Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen and Jimmy Changas will host “Every Queso Counts,” a fundraiser for Camp Hope, on Sunday, June 27, in observance of PTSD Awareness Day. The eighteen restaurants will donate 100% of all queso appetizer sales from June 27 to Camp Hope, also matching the amount raised through purchases. In 2019, the company raised $52,694 - they hope to match or beat this amount!
Camp Hope provides interim housing for Veterans and their families in Houston along with a PTSD recovery program. The Camp Hope community embraces our troops, Veterans and their families as they seek the rewarding and fulfilling lives they so richly deserve which is proven with their 95% success rating.
Additional information about Camp Hope and how you can get involved can be found at www.ptsd.org/camp-hope.
